M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,312 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ PECO opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.