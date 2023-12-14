M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $80.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

