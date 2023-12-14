M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2023

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $940,239,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.26 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.