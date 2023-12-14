M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,124 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $940,239,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.26 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

