M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $717,000 Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,632 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $184.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.81 and a 200-day moving average of $176.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

