M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $912,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $163.66 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.16.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

