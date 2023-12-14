M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $953,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,388,000 after acquiring an additional 336,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 180.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,189,000 after acquiring an additional 259,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after acquiring an additional 155,021 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 303,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 152,567 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $91.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $86.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $92.63.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

