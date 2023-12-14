M Holdings Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,550 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 63,910 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,380,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.46 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.