M Holdings Securities Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

