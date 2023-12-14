M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $894,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,259,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $227.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

