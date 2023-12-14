M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $298.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $235.81 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

