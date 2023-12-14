M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 103,562 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,562 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.41% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at $388,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average is $89.35. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

About Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.