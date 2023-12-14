M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,249 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 30.6% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $4,817,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

MDT opened at $81.91 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

