M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 2,379 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

