M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 436 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for about 0.6% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% in the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after buying an additional 147,329 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $116.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

