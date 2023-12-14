M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 4,476 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,462,000 after acquiring an additional 58,755 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $98.09 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.