M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 4,636 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 23.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $138.44 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $161.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.37.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.