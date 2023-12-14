M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 5,092 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 281.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 84.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $295.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.