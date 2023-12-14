M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 5,092 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,484,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,448,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.6 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7506 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TD. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

