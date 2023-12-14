M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 6,407 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2,692.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 139,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 134,389 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,196,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,485,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 2.1 %

Oracle stock opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.53. The company has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.