M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,989 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,055 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,361,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,971,000 after buying an additional 72,226 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,116,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,154,000 after buying an additional 145,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,361,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,522,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.73 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.