MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.07

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.07 and last traded at $92.86, with a volume of 20672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $201,420.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,353 shares of company stock worth $26,178,264. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,924,000 after buying an additional 527,451 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after buying an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,635,000 after buying an additional 153,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

