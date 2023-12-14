MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.34

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 27744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $573.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,287,634.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 74.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

