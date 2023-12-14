Marathon Oil’s (MRO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.28.

MRO traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.68. 2,731,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,746,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,479 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

