Masco (NYSE:MAS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Masco traded as high as $68.86 and last traded at $68.66, with a volume of 836422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.31.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Masco by 48.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,716,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Masco by 90.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,850,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,590,000 after buying an additional 1,352,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $45,648,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

