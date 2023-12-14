Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Trading 5% Higher

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.05 and last traded at $107.67. 277,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 689,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,084,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,918,000 after acquiring an additional 628,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

