Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 29,061 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 77,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,680,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.