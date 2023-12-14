Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 4,114 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.13% of A. O. Smith worth $12,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS opened at $79.53 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

