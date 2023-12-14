Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 147,102 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,102 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

SCHR opened at $49.42 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

