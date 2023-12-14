Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 986 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $134.49 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $120.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

