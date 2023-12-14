Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $203.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

