Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 50,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 573,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after buying an additional 554,570 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.