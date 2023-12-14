Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $11.51 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after acquiring an additional 163,437 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $89.86 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

