Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $12.69 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,647 shares of company stock worth $14,234,344. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,424.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,035.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,960.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,907.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,433.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.