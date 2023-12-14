Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $25.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.