Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $6.74 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of VOE opened at $143.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

