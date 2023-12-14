Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $9.17 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.08% of CarMax worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in CarMax by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSE:KMX opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.26. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

