Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.49. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

