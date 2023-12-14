Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $80.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.