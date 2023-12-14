Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Jeffrey Keenan Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mativ alerts:

On Friday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $24,680.00.

Mativ Stock Up 5.8 %

Mativ stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Mativ’s payout ratio is -4.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mativ by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after buying an additional 665,352 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mativ by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mativ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mativ

Mativ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.