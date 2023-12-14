Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 181,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 340,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Mawson Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of C$99.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

