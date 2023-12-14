McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,397 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May accounts for about 1.3% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. owned about 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 73.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,528,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,974 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 713,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 308,935 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 313,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 241,787 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,100,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,873,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.6 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $572.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

