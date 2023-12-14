McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000. Hartford Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. owned 9.50% of Hartford Short Duration ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,248,000.

Get Hartford Short Duration ETF alerts:

Hartford Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:HSRT opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Cuts Dividend

About Hartford Short Duration ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.1155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

(Free Report)

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.