McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 474,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,293 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $41,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,106,000 after purchasing an additional 147,652 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,895,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,067,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,566,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,544,000 after buying an additional 200,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $69.77 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.84.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

