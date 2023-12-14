McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is International Assets Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 2.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of McKesson worth $31,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $213,522,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

MCK opened at $460.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.53. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.