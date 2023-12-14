MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.16

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $621.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.06 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 26.51%.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at MetroCity Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $109,046.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,923,900.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $55,563.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,866.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $109,046.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,923,900.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $446,384. Company insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 53,106 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 435.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 47,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 428.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 44,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 276.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

