MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.40

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 261014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The company had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after buying an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,979,000 after buying an additional 594,031 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after buying an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,247,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,176,000 after buying an additional 1,181,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

