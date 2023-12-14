MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is Key Colony Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Key Colony Management LLC reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,128 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises about 42.0% of Key Colony Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Key Colony Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of MGM Resorts International worth $40,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 290,839 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 86,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. 1,313,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

