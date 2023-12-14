Michael J. Gerdin Acquires 64,475 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 64,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $901,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 452,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Heartland Express Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $13.73 on Thursday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $295.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

