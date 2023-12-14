MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.71

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 128734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDXG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rice Doug acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $731,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,100,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 696,594 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth $5,519,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 875,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

