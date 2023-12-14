Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $48,326.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 611,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,989.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 26,179 shares of company stock valued at $93,652 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of MNMD opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.40. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.